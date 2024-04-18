Kelowna country artist to release new song next week

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna musician Teigen Gayse is getting ready to release her latest single "Better Mistake."

After releasing back-to-back top 30 singles for Breakout Canadian Country Music with "If You Show Me Yours", written by Nickleback's Chad Kroeger, as well as "Sleeping With Her," Gayse is ready for a banner year in 2024.

"Better Mistake is a song about unexpectedly falling for someone you consider a friend. Instead of a romance filled with regret, you realize you couldn’t have made a better mistake,” Gayse said.

"I wrote this song on my first writing trip to Nashville with Phil Barton and David Thompson. I brought the title in and we ran with it."

According to Gayse, putting the song together with Barton and Thompson was fun and effortless, and she says it felt great for the three of them to be able to complete a song so quickly.

"I love how it turned out and am excited to finally share it with you all!"

The song is set to release on April 26, and you can listen to it here.