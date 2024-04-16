Kelowna to host Canadian Country Music Association awards for first time

Photo: CCMA

Dust off your cowboy hat. The Canadian Country Music Association is bringing its premier event to Kelowna.

The city has been tapped to host the CCMA awards next year. Country Music Week will come to the Okanagan in September 2025.

This marks the third time Country Music Week will be hosted in British Columbia but a first for Kelowna, set against the stunning Okanagan Valley. The event is supported by Tourism Kelowna, City of Kelowna, Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, and the 2025 Host Committee.

“We are thrilled to bring the CCMA Awards presented by TD to Kelowna in September 2025,” said Amy Jeninga, President of the Canadian Country Music Association. “Kelowna’s blend of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and hospitality makes it the perfect setting for this prestigious event. The city’s unique charm, complemented by its urban energy, will showcase the best in Canadian country music.”

Mayor Tom Dyas shares, “The city of Kelowna is excited to welcome the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD and Canadian Country Music Week. Since 1977, Country Music Week has only twice been hosted in British Columbia and what better city to welcome it back than Kelowna. The city’s country music scene is a vibrant part of our community, and we look forward to showcasing our thriving cultural scene, and world-class hospitality while welcoming some of Canada’s most talented country artists.”

Kelowna boasts over 40 wineries within a short drive, offering attendees a taste of the region’s renowned wines. The city’s fall season, with warm temperatures extending into September and October, creates an enchanting backdrop for the event. Kelowna’s downtown Cultural District, home to numerous galleries and theatres, adds to the city’s artistic appeal.

“Kelowna's successful bid to host the 2025 Canadian Country Music Awards presented by TD reflects the strength of our music sector in the province. It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase B.C.’s unique cultural scene, opening doors to new opportunities for our talent base,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for country music enthusiasts and artists to discover the beauty and warm hospitality of Kelowna. Get ready for a nation-wide celebration of Canadian country music in our own backyard!”

This year’s CCMA awards ceremony takes place in Edmonton, with American singer Thomas Rhett and Canadian rising star MacKenzie Porter handling the hosting duties.