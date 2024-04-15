City of Kelowna reducing the number of parking permits allowed for some residents

Photo: Google Street View

Kelowna residents who receive on-street parking permits within areas with residential parking restrictions will see the number of of permits issued for themselves or for visitors reduced this year.

The council policy changes introduced Monday were made to reflect the recent changes to zoning which allows for increased density.

"It proposes to reduce the quantity of visitor permits for one dwelling housing from two to one," planner Jocelyn Black told council.

The number of resident permits for two dwelling homes will also be reduced from two to one.

She says increased density allowed for through provincial legislation will put added pressure on on-street parking, necessitating the changes.

In responding to questions from Coun. Rick Webber parking manager Dave Duncan reiterated increased density is already causing some conflicts within certain neighbourhoods.

"The frontage doesn't change but what we were seeing is you have a one dwelling house that get two permits and a visitor pass, then that same building adds a secondary suite and they were entitled to four resident permits and two visitor passes with that same limited frontage," said Duncan.

Duncan says a communication plan will be devised to alert affected residents to the changes.

Council approved the proposed changes.