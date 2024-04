Photo: Cayden

Emergency crews are on the scene of a second collision involving a motorcycle in the Central Okanagan, this one in the area near UBC Okanagan.

Witnesses tell Castanet News the exit for University Way off Highway 97 is being blocked while the crash is being dealt with.

A motorcycle can be seen in the middle of the roadway.

No word on the severity of injuries of how many people or vehicles may have been involved.