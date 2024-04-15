Pacific Coastal Airlines starting non-stop flights between Kelowna and Comox in June

Photo: X.com

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be adding a non-stop flight between Kelowna and Comox this summer.

Kelowna International Airport and the airline on Monday announced that service between the cities will begin on June 25. It will be Pacific Coastal’s third non-stop route between Kelowna and Vancouver Island, joining Victoria and Nanaimo.

“The announcement of this new direct flight to Comox means yet another link for Kelowna to Vancouver Island, which further enhances regional connectivity and provides more opportunities for economic growth,” Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said in a press release. “It also aligns with YLW’s commitment to providing more efficient and seamless travel options to our residents and visitors. I am grateful to our long-standing partnership with Pacific Coastal Airlines as our city continues to grow and our airport evolves.”

The Kelowna-Comox route will operate six days a week, with Saturday the odd day out. The flight will leave Kelowna at 8:45 a.m. and make the return trip out of Comox at 10:20 a.m.

“Pacific Coastal Airlines continues to demonstrate the time value and economic benefits of connecting B.C. communities with non-stop flight options avoiding the need to connect through major hub airports,” Pacific Coastal vice-president Johnathan Richardson said.

“Building on the success of our non-stop flights from Kelowna to Victoria and Nanaimo, we are excited to provide customers with a third gateway option to Vancouver Island from Kelowna with the introduction of our new Kelowna-Comox flight service.”

Pacific Coastal is offering a special promotion for its new route. Passengers who book by April 21 can get a 20% discount on bookings using the promotional code KELCOM.