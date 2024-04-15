Kelowna's rail trail to temporarily close for clean-up at tent city

Photo: Madison Reeve

A section of the rail trail between Richter Street and Gordon Drive will be closed starting Tuesday, April 16 at 8 a.m. due to routine maintenance of tent city.

The City of Kelowna says the closure will last through till Thursday, April 25.

Cyclists and pedestrians are advised to use Clement Avenue as an alternate route.

Fencing will be in place, and signage will be posted advising cyclists and pedestrians of the closure.

The City of Kelowna, RCMP, and bylaw conduct monthly clean-ups along the rail trail at the tent city.