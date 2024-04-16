Kelowna restaurants eager to launch patio season after winter

Madison Reeve

The warm spring weather is upon us, and so is patio season.

Restaurants across Kelowna say they have gotten substantially busier since opening up outdoors.

"A lot of people are excited to get out and enjoy all the patios opening around the city," said Central Kitchen and Bar owner Jared Lee.

Both Central and the nearby Train Station Pub will be looking to hire extra staff with their patios now open.

"We will probably bring in an additional 20 to even 40 staff as the summer rolls in because our seating, with our parking lot patio as well, almost doubles in size. Our increase is by about 65 per cent," Lee added.

Train Station says even four-legged friends are welcome on their patio.

"We certainly found over the last few years that many people in the downtown core have dogs, so we have allowed the dogs on the patio. We are also working on a dog-friendly menu as well, which is going to be pretty exciting. Our chefs are getting pretty creative with it," said owner David Lindsay.

Oak and Cru has 120 seats open on their lagoon-view patio.

"We also have the boat locks here so that for those who have boats, you can come on up with your boat and then come for some drinks or some patio food," said director of operations Regine Varley.

Oak and Cru will be launching their summer patio menu on Friday.