Prospera Place announces John Fogerty, Sawyer Brown concerts

Photo: Prospera Place

Kelowna's Prospera Place announced a pair of shows Monday morning.

John Fogerty, former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman, will play Kelowna on Aug. 21. He is considered one of the greatest songwriters to ever walk the earth, according to Rolling Stone.

The “Celebration Tour” comes after Fogerty gained control of his music rights for the first time in 2023.

“This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do. I am looking forward to touring and celebrating this year,” he said on his website.

Tickets go on sale April 19 at 10 a.m.

Also announced Monday, country music band Sawyer Brown will play Prospera Place on Oct. 22. They will be supported by Shenandoah and special guest George Fox.

Founded in 1981, Sawyer Brown has released 18 studio albums over the years.

Tickets for that show also go on sale April 19 at 10 a.m.

Both shows are available through Select Your Tickets.