No charges will be laid in semi crash that hit Kelowna townhome

Photo: Madison Reeve

Kelowna RCMP say the semi-truck driver who crashed into a townhome a year ago will not be charged criminally.

The incident occurred on April 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the corner of Cameron Avenue at Gordon Road.

"No charges were recommended against the driver involved in this collision. The RCMP investigation determined that a medical condition was a contributing factor to the collision and that there were no criminal elements present," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier on Monday.

The owner of the townhome, who remain unable to move back home, told Castanet last week they were waiting on news of any possible charges related to the crash.

Two people were inside the townhome at the time of the crash but escaped uninjured.