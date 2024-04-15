Kelowna RCMP rolling with ATVs on rail trail

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP has begun rolling out the use of ATVs during regular patrols on the rail trail.

RCMP say the ATVs will be used while navigating challenging terrains.

"ATVs obviously give us the versatility to get into those areas quickly and conduct the necessary enforcement," said Sgt. Scott Powrie.

Powrie says the ATVs will also aid in various operations, including search and rescue.

"In addition to traditional patrol methods, the introduction of ATVs enhances our capacity to ensure public safety," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Throughout the summer, the Kelowna RCMP's Community Safety Unit will extend patrols beyond the rail trail to encompass downtown Kelowna, Rutland, city parks, and beaches.