Central Okanagan Regional District helping residents prepare for emergencies

Photo: Ariel Cawley

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has announced the start of the Community Readiness Public Engagement initiative, inviting residents and businesses across the region to participate.

Scheduled from April 15 to May 12, the initiative aims to bolster emergency preparedness measures and encourage community safety across various municipalities and rural areas in the region.

"Understanding how residents prepare for emergencies and their preferred methods for receiving critical information during such situations is crucial for the safety of our communities," said Sandra Follack, emergency manager for the regional emergency program

The engagement initiative provides various avenues for community involvement, including:

Preparedness measures: Residents are encouraged to think about sustaining their households for up to a week without electricity or tap water. Online participation: Residents can share their thoughts, complete questionnaires, share ideas, and contribute stories of neighbourly assistance on the dedicated platform yoursay.rdco.com. Ask an expert series: From April 15 to 26, residents can submit questions on topics related to post-wildfire hazards, FireSmart activities, and general emergency preparedness. Expert advice will be provided during Emergency Preparedness Week from May 5 to 11, 2024. In-person events: Various community halls will host in-person events where residents can engage with staff, ask questions, and gather information on emergency preparedness.

The schedule for these events is:

Westbank First Nation Gymnasium: April 16, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Ellison Heritage Community Centre: May 6, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Killiney Beach Community Hall: May 7, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Joe Rich Community Hall: May 8, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

For those facing internet barriers, printed questionnaires are available at select locations, including fire departments, community halls, and the RDCO office. Residents can request printed questionnaires to be mailed to their homes by contacting 250-469-6193.

Completed questionnaires must be submitted by May 31, to the RDCO office at 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna.