Thompson Okanagan to see sunshine and Spring temperatures

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a warm week across the Thompson Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

Mainly sunshine is expected, with temperatures warming up as the week progresses.

Monday will see a high of 15°C and mainly sunshine. The evening will cool down to 3°C with rain showers or flurries expected.

Tuesday will have a high of 11°C with a 30 percent chance of showers. The overnight low will drop to 1°C.

Wednesday and Thursday will both have highs of 12°C and mainly sunshine.

Friday will climb to 18°C with sunshine expected all day.

More sun is in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 18°C.

