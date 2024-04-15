Okanagan Lake historic passenger ferry listed for sale

Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

The Fintry Queen, Okanagan Lake’s historic retired ferry, is officially up for sale.

The vessel has been listed on a number of Facebook pages for potential interested buyers.

"Step aboard the legendary Fintry Queen and immerse yourself in the rich history of the Okanagan! This historic vessel offers endless possibilities for conversion, whether you envision it as a vibrant off-grid living space, nightclub, a luxurious floating oasis; the possibilities are endless," a post on Kelowna Area Buy and Sell shared.

The vessel is listed for sale at $550,000.

"I have been trying to turn it into a ferry service for a decade maybe. I had it almost done a couple of times then things fell through and didn't happen. Now it is getting very difficult for me to do it with these different cities. It's time for someone else to do something with it," said owner Andy Schwab.

The Fintry Queen was originally a car ferry that went from the west side to Kelowna before the days of the bridge.

It then operated as a tour boat in Kelowna for decades. In 2014, a plan to see it moored in Penticton fell apart after Schwab's business partner died and financing collapsed.

It moved from Kelowna when the city declined to renew its lease in Sutherland Bay in 2016 after it had sat idle for years.

Since then, it has been moored.

An estimated $800,000 was spent on mechanical infrastructure on the ship between 2006 and 2008 for upgrades.

"We carried 30,000 people back in the year 2000. Everyone loved it. The politics of trying to get docks built for it has been difficult. No one wants to let me build a dock in their park. So I am thinking it needs to be in a society or give back to the community. It could also become something private," Schwab said.

Those interested in purchasing the vessel can contact 778-870-7552.