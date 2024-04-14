Player's Choice Sports Cards and Collectibles welcomes more than 1,200 customers in Kelowna for Hockey Card Day in Canada

Saturday was National Hockey Card Day in Canada and in Kelowna at Player’s Choice Sports Cards and Collectibles they were celebrating with their customers as everyone came through getting a free pack of hockey cards.

Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, a line up of customers were eagerly waiting outside the doors to get their hands on some merchandise as soon as the open sign lit up.

“In North America all the shops have free packs out for kids and people that come in. I think we’re one of the only ones that does the scavenger hunt, there’s a lot of Upper Deck prizing, we’ve got a Connor Bedard autographed draft jersey that we’re giving away and a lot of hobby boxes, so there’s been a lot of excitement for that,” said Player’s Choice owner Jason Wobshall.

Owner Jason Wobshall has been doing this for about 15 years and he tells Castanet when this all started they would normally see about 200 to 300 people through the shop, but on Saturday, they saw about 1,200.

“Sports cards have always been big and then when the internet came along and Ebay and people started buying and trading it was a lot easier than being at your local shop. But when COVID came along, everybody was at home with their collections, they started digging into and selling, so like a lot of stock in that stuff and rookies and stuff went sky high," said Wobshall.

According to Wobshall, the store has seen a bit of a slowdown since the COVID rush as people are now going back to work and hitting the road for vacations.

"They make so many different sets now and pieces and autographs there’s a lot of interest in it. With guys like Connor Bedard hitting the market, it’s hard to believe, he hasn’t even played his first full season and he’s had a lot of cards sell for over $10,000.”

Now in a location that’s four times the size of their previous store, Wobshall can spend every Hockey Card Day in Canada each year with more and more hockey fans and he couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I sit at the table and open cards with kids all day long, so it is my favourite day to sit there and look at their expressions and have fun just opening packs. You know they’re not caring about the value, they just want to get their favourite player. It really is a fun day and I’m glad they do it.”

Player’s Choice will be celebrating 20 years of business in Kelowna on July 20 and they’ll be hosting an Upper Deck party to thank their loyal customers.