Kinsmen Club of Kelowna preparing for 80th anniversary celebration

Photo: Contributed

Kinsmen members will be flocking to Kelowna during the first weekend of May when the local chapter celebrates a significant milestone.

Kinsmen Club of Kelowna will be celebrating its 80th anniversary on May 4, and it will also be hosting the District 5 KINvention, which will take place May 3-5. Kin Canada’s District 5 consists of Kinsmen and Kinette clubs from B.C. and Yukon.

The main event of the 80th anniversary celebration will be a banquet at Okanagan Community Mission Hall on Saturday, May 4. It will have a circus theme, and the hall will be decorated to look like a three-ring circus. Former Kin, family of Kin, any past friends and partners of the Kinsmen Club or anyone who has been the beneficiary of the Kin’s generosity in the past are invited to attend.

The rest of the weekend will be full of events to celebrate the B.C. and Yukon clubs. There will be a golf tournament and barbecue on Friday, a costume parade and the anniversary celebration on Saturday, and the governor’s banquet on Sunday night.

And since it is the Kinsmen Club, members will spend the weekend giving back to the community. This year’s project is the Rise Memorial at Knowles Heritage Park, which will honour the five people killed by the crane collapse in downtown Kelowna in July 2021. Kinsmen members will decorate dozens of tiles to be installed along the benches of the site later this year.

More information about the KINvention and tickets to the anniversary celebration can be found on the Kinsmen Club of Kelowna website here.