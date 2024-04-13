Classic Fire + Life Safety restructuring results in prominent role for Kelowna native

Photo: Contributed Kelowna's Adam Shackleton, centre, is Classic Fire + Life Safety's new director of sales and business development in Western Canada.

Classic Fire + Life Safety has restructured its Western Canada leadership team, and one of its Kelowna employees has a significant role.

Kelowna’s Adam Shackleton is the company’s new director of sales and business development for Western Canada. Shackleton had served as Integrated Fire Protection’s president until the company folded under the banner of Classic Fire + Life Safety last summer.

Classic Fire + Life Safety finished its purchase of Calgary’s Legacy Fire Protection this week and has added some of its members to its Western Canada leadership team as well. Former Legacy vice-president Matthew Neil is the company’s new director of operations, while its ex-president, Carl Pollard, is Canada Fire + Life Safety’s new Western Canada vice-president.

“We’ve had the chance to get to know each other over the past year and see the benefits of working as one team,” Classic Fire + Life Safety CEO Francois Godin said in a press release. “United in our mission to protect businesses from fire and accidents, we are even more optimistic about our collective future.”