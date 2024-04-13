Kelowna Chamber of Commerce officially welcomes new board leaders

Photo: Contributed Maryse Harvey and Derek Gratz

The new chairwoman and vice-chairman for the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce have been sworn in to their new roles.

City councillor Maxine DeHart swore in new chairwoman Maryse Harvey and vice-chairman Derek Gratz during the chamber’s annual general meeting earlier this month at Kelowna’s Coast Capri Hotel.

“I look forward to working alongside our new board members to further strengthen the chamber’s collective voice to the benefit of our local businesses,” Harvey said in a press release. “This term will be an important one as we ramp up the implementation of our new strategic plan, designed to build on the chamber’s impact and influence as a forward-looking organization.”

Harvey works at MH2 Advisory Services, while Gratz works in the industry liaison office at UBC Okanagan. Gratz has also been a long-time member of the chamber’s policy advisory committee.

“I’m so pleased to serve as the vice-chair with Maryse and the rest of the board directors in the coming year,” Gratz said. “My years as a director on the board have been rewarding, and I am sure 2024-2025 will be engaging and fulfilling for our board.”

The other directors for the 2024-25 year will be sworn in during the chamber’s annual Presidents Dinner on April 25 at Coast Capri Hotel.