Confession of man accused of 2021 Alberta killing who was found in Okanagan ruled admissible

Photo: RCMP Philiip Toner and Brenda Ware

The confession of an alleged Alberta killer, who was found by police in Lake Country three years ago, has been ruled admissible in court.

Philip Toner was found and arrested by police near the Lake Country McDonald's on May 11, 2021, five days after the body of 35-year-old Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park, 54 kilometres northeast of Radium.

Since the arrest nearly three years ago, little has been publicly disclosed about Ware's death, but a December decision from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, which was published online Friday, sheds some light on the incident.

In the decision, Justice Glen H. Poelman ruled officers did not breach Toner's Charter rights when Toner made statements to police in Lake Country and later at the Kelowna RCMP detachment, ultimately confessing to Ware's killing.

According to the decision, police first found Toner sitting outside the McDonald's at about 10 a.m. on May 11, 2021, and he was told he was under arrest for murder. Toner told the arresting officers: “I didn’t murder anybody.”

He was taken to the Kelowna RCMP detachment and spoke with his lawyer Talia Magder on the phone just before 2 p.m. It appears Magder advised him not to speak to police, but Toner did not heed that advice.

“I know you’re not my friend. I know none of these people are my friends,” he told Cpl. James Scott. “I ain’t stupid. Talia’s right. Talking to you guys is stupid. But you know what? At this point . . . in the game, . . . what else is there to lose?”

That first evening, he told Cpl. Scott that Ware had set fire to her own house in Didsbury, Alta. before her death, and the two of them left the area in her Jeep. He said they drove to B.C., near Radium, when Ware “went crazy” and attacked him with a knife. He claimed he was defending himself when he hit her, and she fell and hit her head on a rock and died.

He told the officer that he panicked and left her there, and spent five days in the bush and hitchhiking, ending up in Lake Country.

But the next day, Cpl. Scott told Toner they had found stab wounds on Ware's body, and forensic evidence led them to believe Ware was actually killed at her home in Didsbury.

“During the smoke break, Mr. Toner said that Ms. Ware was not dead when he put her in the Jeep. However, when Cpl. Scott shared that investigators were telling him that Ms. Ware was dead when Mr. Toner put her in the Jeep, Mr. Toner responded with a simple 'yeah,' and added, 'I didn’t kill her. She attacked me,'” Justice Poelman wrote in his decision.

“Mr. Toner said that Ms. Ware was doing coke in the bathroom, he wanted her to go to bed, he kicked in the door, and they got into an altercation.”

But Toner continued to deny he had stabbed Ware.

"Mr. Toner replied that he had already admitted to killing Ms. Ware, but if he went back to Alberta he would be murdered in remand," Justice Poelman wrote. "Mr. Toner repeated the story he told while on the smoke break, adding that he left Ms. Ware’s body at the location near Radium in a blanket, covered with sticks. Mr. Toner firmly denied stabbing Ms. Ware."

He was then transferred to the RCMP detachment in Airdrie, Alta., where he spoke further with officers. He said “poisoned dope” was responsible for Ware's aggressive behaviour towards him, and he also claimed to have committed two other murders. Justice Poelman's ruling did not elaborate on these other murders Toner claimed to have committed.

While Toner's lawyer argued that his statement's to police should not be admissible at trial, because he was denied timely access to legal counsel and prescription medication and his statements were “unreliable,” Justice Poelman disagreed.

According to reporting by the Cochrane Eagle, Toner's trial, which was set to begin in Calgary in January, was postponed. It's not clear when he will now face trial.

The Cochrane Eagle also reported that Toner had been recently released from custody after serving a five-year sentence for sexually assaulting a minor when Ware was killed.