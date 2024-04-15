Downtown Kelowna Association requesting nominations for its board of directors

Photo: Facebook

Downtown Kelowna Association is looking for new members for its board of directors.

Nominations are being accepted until Monday, April 22, at 4 p.m. The organization is seeking those who are a property owner or tenant of a Class 5 light industry or Class 6 business property within the DKA business improvement area boundary.

Employees who are given permission by the business owner or tenant can also be nominated.

New directors must be willing to serve two-year terms, attend monthly meetings and have an interest in downtown Kelowna. DKA helps local property owners and businesses promote themselves and further trade and commerce in the downtown Kelowna business improvement area.

Nomination forms may be picked up at the DKA office, emailed upon request or downloaded from its website at www.downtownkelowna.com/election or by clicking here.

Nominations must be submitted to the DKA office, located at 200-287 Bernard Ave., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 6N2, or by email at [email protected].