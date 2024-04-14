Asking rent prices in Central Okanagan remain relatively stable in March

Photo: The Canadian Press

The asking price for a two-bedroom rental increased in the Central Okanagan increased in March, while the one-bedroom mark dropped.

According to Castanet classifieds data, landlords wanted an average of $2,276 for a two-bedroom unit last month. That was up exactly $50 from February and more than $100 above the January figure.

That price is nowhere near the high of $2,411 that was set last July, but it is more than last March’s average asking price of $2,183.

The one-bedroom average asking price in the Central Okanagan in March was $1,587, which was a nearly $50 decline from February.

The two-bedroom figure was based on 76 listings, while the one-bedroom price was culled from 48 ads on Castanet in March.