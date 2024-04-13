EnactusOC shines at Western Canadian regional championship for business students

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College business students hit the podium in every category at last month’s Enactus Canada Regional Exposition in Calgary and have advanced to the national championship.

EnactusOC, which is made up OC business students who work on social, economic and environmental projects, earned a first, a second and two thirds at the competition on March 14 and 15. There were 16 teams from Western Canada competing in four categories, and EnactusOC dominated.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a remarkable team of students, faculty, alumni and community partners,” student and EnactusOC president Rebekah Dingwall said in a press release. “The success of our team at the Enactus regional competition is a testament to the collective efforts and the positive impact these students have made in the community with their amazing projects.”

The team of Mackenzie Friesen, Gurnoor Johol, Elias Rojas, Kayla Warner and Reece Lequilloux won the environmental and sustainability competition by creating a gluten-free apple flour from pomace waste, contributing to environmental sustainability and reducing CO2 emissions.

Katalin Csorba, Linden Webster-Krist and Seirian Major finished second in the alumni and innovation category by promoting bee conservation through education and habitat restoration.

One of OC’s third-place winners turned discarded apples into hard cider, while the other came up with curriculum about renewable energy for middle school students.

The national championship will take place May 14-16 in Toronto.