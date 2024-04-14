Kelowna bookstore gearing up for Canadian Independent Bookstore Day April 27

Photo: Facebook

A Kelowna independent book store is gearing up for a big day later this month.

Canadian Independent Bookstore Day will be held on Saturday, April 27, and Once Upon a Bookstore is inviting the public to stop by and take part in the festivities.

The bookstore, which is located at 2795 Tutt St. in Pandosy Village, has many events planned for the big day, including a bookmark challenge for kids, an author visit and prize giveaways.

Author and illustrator Karen Reczuch of the West Coast Wild series will be on hand to visit with the public, and there will be a spin the prize wheel for everyone who comes through the door.

In addition, there will be exclusive free giveaways for everyone who makes a purchase, and you can enter the Contest for Book Lovers for chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to the independent bookstore of your choice.

More information about Canadian Independent Bookstore Day can be found on the Once Upon a Bookstore website here.