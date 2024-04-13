Two of nine Hometown Heroes Lottery prize homes located in Central Okanagan

Photo: Hometown Heroes Lottery

The 2024 Hometown Heroes lottery launched Saturday, and two of the nine prize homes are located in the Central Okanagan.

The annual B.C. lottery is put on by the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, and tickets went on sale Saturday.

Prizes include $2.2 million in cash, along with nine homes across B.C. Of these, one home is located in West Kelowna, while another is in Lake Country.

The West Kelowna prize home is located at the Waterfront at Westrich Bay development, at 1 Old Ferry Road while the Lake Country home is located at the Lake Country Villas development, at 9201 Okanagan Center Road W.

The West Kelowna home comes with an additional $75,000 for a boat, while the Lake Country home comes with $55,000 in cash for furniture, a 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e, and $575,000 in cash.

Both prizes are valued at more than $2.5 million.

“With every ticket sold, it’s more than just a chance to win, it’s an opportunity to directly impact lives. The funds provided through the Hometown Heroes Lottery actively support our medical teams at VGH & UBC Hospital and help drive vital medical research forward,” said Angela Chapman, President and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

“Your support allows opportunities for new equipment, treatments, research and clinical trials that will benefit patients throughout B.C.”

Funds raised go directly to essential services at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, and Vancouver Community Health Services, while also backing Burn Fund initiatives aiding burn and trauma survivors province-wide.

Other prizes include homes in South Surrey, Vancouver, Courtenay, Sooke, Chilliwack, Burnaby and Langley, each valued from $2.4 to $2.5 million.

Tickets for the lottery can be purchased here.