Crown seeking year of jail for Kelowna COVID protest leader

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The truck of one of Lindsay's supporters outside the Kelowna courthouse Friday.

David Lindsay is facing a possible year of jail time for assaulting two security guards during a protest at the downtown Kelowna Interior Health building in August 2021.

The long-time leader of Kelowna's COVID-19 protest movement, who's held many rallies in Kelowna's Stuart Park protesting B.C.'s pandemic measures, was convicted in December of assaulting two security guards outside the Doyle Avenue IH building on Aug. 19, 2021, during one of Lindsay's rallies in protest of the mask requirement that was in place at the time.

Lindsay appeared in Kelowna court Friday along with dozens of supporters for a sentencing hearing. Lindsay has represented himself throughout the entire proceedings, opting not to be represented by a lawyer.

The assaults were captured on video by one of Lindsay's supporters and they were played in court during the trial and during Friday's sentencing hearing. The video shows the two security guards blocking Lindsay from entering the building and telling him he's been banned. Lindsay says “I disagree” and proceeds to walk into the guards, before being led away by an RCMP officer.

While the actual assaults are minor, Crown prosecutor David Grabavac spent much of Friday morning telling Judge Cathaline Heinrichs why the context around the assaults, and Lindsay's history, should convince her to impose a jail sentence of between nine and 12 months.

Photo: Rob Gibson David Lindsay

“It's the nature of the circumstances that make [the assaults] serious. It was a part of a protest, he'd been repeatedly warned that he was not welcome at 505 Doyle inside,” Grabavac said.

“On that day, the world was in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and distancing mandates were in place. People were dying daily from COVID-19 ... Our resources in healthcare were stretched thin. Healthcare workers were overworked, extremely stressed and overwhelmed, and some were burning out. Medical procedures were being delayed or cancelled because the healthcare system was dealing with this pandemic. It's easy to forget these circumstances with the passage of time.”

Lindsay had been told by Interior Health staff that he was banned from the healthcare building for a month, for causing a disturbance during a protest the week before.

Lindsay told Judge Heinrichs the ban was not warranted, and he maintains that he had a right to access the building on the date in question.

Grabavac said that the assaults were particularly serious due to the large group of people he was with, and the potential for an escalation in violence – a fact that Judge Heinrichs acknowledged when she convicted him last December.

“The accused was not alone when he committed the offences, he had his gang, he had his backup, he had his buddies,” Grabavac said Friday. “It reminds me of back in school, I think I can make this analogy, the bullies always had their gang when they picked on the weak kids. They were the cowards and this is what we have here ... Mr. Lindsay can't control these people, he would have known his assault could have led to an escalation of violence.”

To emphasize his point, Grabavcac pointed to the behaviour of Lindsays' supporters in the courtroom during Friday's hearing. Some vocally expressed their feelings about the proceedings during Grabavac's submissions. The first audible reaction came when Grabavac told the court in his introduction that he uses “he/him” pronouns – a directive from the provincial court of BC which came into place in December 2020.

“When you create something, when you have a mob – supporters, followers, whatever you want to call them – supporting you, you can't control them,” Grabavac said. “They were told to not talk, and just from the pronouns 'he and him' they open their mouths. And you just hear the sighs right now, it continues.”

Victim impact statements from the two security guards were read out in court Friday, and both men spoke about how they've dealt with Lindsay's supporters since the incident.

“When I try to enjoy Kelowna with my wife and kids in the community, I am constantly hyperaware and stressed out that Lindsay and his network of anti-vaxxers will accost me in public,” one of the guards said. “They have my name and picture and I'm fearful for my life. In addition to the assault on my person, they issue verbal threats: 'We know who you are and where you work, you Nazi.' I can't walk around downtown Kelowna in particular without looking over my shoulder.”

During his own submissions, Lindsay described that particular security guard as a “violent man” and a “control freak.”

The other guard said he has dealt with increased anxiety in crowds since the incident and he's received threats from Lindsay's supporters.

An IH manager wrote about the impact the protests had on their clients, citing specific examples on the day the assaults occurred.

"It was distressing as a director to watch clients feel unsafe, uncomfortable," she wrote. "To this day it bothers me that as a leader I could not prevent this situation or make it right. All I could do was try to mitigate the impacts.”

Lindsay spent much of his court time Friday disputing the measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. He told Judge Heinrichs the assault occurred while he was “trying to get information to educate people on the harms that masks cause.”

While he said the assaults occurred due to a “misunderstanding of the law” and the force he used was “minimal,” he acknowledged it was wrong to try and force his way into the building and he said he regretted his actions.

But in the second paragraph of his written submissions that Grabavac highlighted in court Friday, Lindsay maintains the prosecution against him is “politically motivated.”

“These charges would never have been authorized and laid, save for the fact that the defendant is David Lindsay,” Lindsay wrote. “Had it been anyone else involved, especially from the BLM [Black Lives Matter], the queers, the Iranians, the Ukrainians, etc., it's highly probable that nothing would have been said or done.”

This isn't the first time Lindsay has targeted “the queers” in his public rhetoric.

Lindsay also submitted several character references, one of which was written by Bruce Orydzuk. Orydzuk was involved in an incident outside a Kelowna COVID-19 vaccination clinic in July 2021 in which he said to a South Asian security guard “go back to your country,” and “you’re disgusting.” While Judge David Ruse found Orydzuk not guilty of disturbing the peace, he called the behaviour “belligerent” and "obnoxious.”

Orydzuk said Lindsay has a “reputation for non-confrontational and nonviolent approach to resolving disputes.”

In coming to his sentencing position, Grabavac noted Lindsay was sentenced to a 60-day jail sentence in 2012 for failing to comply with the Income Tax Act. Grabavac said the “step-up” sentencing principle justifies a significant increase in sentence compared to that non-violent conviction. He also noted that Lindsay's history in Canadian courts shows Judge Heinrichs should have no faith Lindsay will abide by conditions outside of a jail setting.

While Friday's sentencing hearing was scheduled to wrap up by the end of the day, Lindsay did not complete his submissions by the end of the day, and another half day will have to be scheduled. It's not clear when that second day of sentencing will be set for, or when Judge Heinrichs will be in a position to hand down a sentence.