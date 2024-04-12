Alberta businessman makes $1.5M donation to Kelowna cancer care

Photo: BC Cancer Foundation Marshall and Judi Eliuk

An Alberta-based businessman has donated $1.5 million towards a new cancer therapy suite in Kelowna.

The BC Cancer Foundation announced the donation from Marshall Eliuk on Friday.

Named the “Marshall Eliuk Systemic Therapy Suite” in recognition of the contribution, the suite will increase BC Cancer Kelowna’s capacity to deliver drug treatments, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy by 40%.

It will also create the infrastructure to offer early phase clinical trials in the Interior — to dramatically accelerate research from lab to patients — making these life-saving treatments more accessible to local patients who currently can only participate in these trials in Vancouver.

Eliuk is well-known for his philanthropic efforts and spends part of his time in Kelowna. He was inspired to make the gift by his love for the city and after learning about BC Cancer Kelowna’s innovative research.

“My wife Judi and I have many beloved family, friends, past customers and employees who currently enjoy this great Okanagan Valley, like ourselves, or have future plans to move to this beautiful valley,” says Eliuk.

“It’s an honour to give back, especially having experienced firsthand the impact donor support has during health challenges. Cancer is far too common, but I hope this new suite brings hope to families facing this terrible disease.”

The donation is the second $1.5 million contribution to the BC Cancer Foundation’s $6.1 million fundraising campaign. The first was contributed by the Bannister family in fall 2023 and was the largest gift the foundation had received in the Interior towards this campaign at the time.