Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking COPD patients for study

Photo: Unsplash

Okanagan Clinical Trials is seeking people 40-80 years old with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to participate in a research study for an “investigational product.”

“We are looking for individuals with COPD who are not yet using an inhaled corticosteroid as part of their daily COPD management.” said Dr. Colleen Maytham, principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials.

“This trial is investigating a combination inhaler to assess its efficacy in preventing cardiac events and COPD exacerbations. COPD remains the third leading cause of death worldwide.”

The clinic says the study serves as an opportunity to investigate a potential treatment option for those who have a history of smoking and are diagnosed with COPD.

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

More info can be found on the clinic's website.