Photo: Brayden Ursel Emergency crews gathering on Camelot Court for a hurt hiker.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to Camelot Court in Kelowna’s Magic Estates neighbourhood to help a fallen hiker.

Crews were called to the trailhead at around 4:30 p.m.

Shortly before 5 p.m. a woman with a right ankle injury was carried down from the trails on Knox Mountain and transported to the hospital.