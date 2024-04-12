Diner en Blanc to return to Kelowna for 10th year

Photo: Le Diner en Blanc Okanagan

Le Dîner en Blanc Okanagan is returning to Kelowna for their 10th annual urban picnic.

This event marks a milestone in the Okanagan and will take place at a new secret location on July 11, with guests waiting to dine and dance the night away under the summer stars.

The event sees participants, dressed in all white, enjoy a night of gastronomy, fashion and spontaneity.

The nine prior editions have all taken place in some of the most popular locations of Kelowna such as Stuart Park, Father Pandosy Mission, and Quails’ Gate Estate Winery.

The sea of people all adorned in white creates images that are instantly ‘Instagram-able’.

“As we prepare to welcome guests to the 10th anniversary of Diner en Blanc Okanagan this July, we can hardly contain the excitement," said Christina Ferreira and Alison Love.

"It’s not just about the elegance and grandeur of the event, but the shared sense of community and celebration that has grown over the years. Cheers to a decade of unforgettable memories under the stars of the Okanagan sky.”

In order to gain access to the event, attendees must follow dress code, with elegance and originality being key.

Tables will also all be set in white, with only wine and champagne being served for alcoholic beverages.

To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until the last minute, guests meet at the assigned departure location and are escorted by a Diner en Blanc volunteer.

Guests are to bring a table, two white chairs, white tablecloth, a picnic basket with fine food and stemware with white dinnerware.

A catered picnic basket option, which can be picked up on-site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own.

To be part of the celebrations, people can sign up here.