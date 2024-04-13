Kelowna's Global Fitness years from closing despite development proposal, says owner

Photo: Contributed W. Brett Wilson

W. Brett Wilson is looking for someone to lend him a helping hand.

The entrepreneur who came to prominence as one of the dragons on CBC's Dragons Den is looking for a building large enough to house his Global Fitness Gym.

"If you're doing a story, tell them the dragon is looking for someone to offer a building," Wilson told Castanet News.

"I have been looking for a couple of years for a location within a few miles of Global Fitness where we could recreate everything except for probably the tennis courts and the squash courts.

"Nothing has shown up and, of course, you have to buy a building or rent it and the rental prices have exploded over the last five years making it harder and harder."

The issue came to light in recent days after a public information session earlier this week hosted by Wilson provided concepts for redevelopment plans for the Global Fitness property on Harvey Avenue and adjacent Kelowna Business Centre.

Global Fitness members have contacted Castanet and spoke with Wilson Wednesday concerned about the loss of the club.

"It's hard to give a response that says there is a guarantee for a new Global Fitness," Wilson says, again in reference to an offsite location.

There are a lot of members, more than 4,000 according to Wilson, as membership has grown substantially as other facilities have closed their doors.

As for a gym within the redeveloped site, Wilson says there have been no conversations specific to relocating Global Fitness after a two- or three-year build out.

"There is no way of doing that now," he says, adding everything is conceptual right now.

"Will we make sure a gym can be put into the site? Absolutely. If there are five or six towers and they range in height from 10 to 20 to 30 storeys, there are a lot of people that would want a gym.

"There's a built-in gym concept, then there's the Global Fitness concept, and it would be hard to keep it all alive."

Regardless of what transpires, Wilson says Global Fitness isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He expects it will be three to five years before tenants are asked to leave in preparation for construction.

"As much as we are talking about shutting down Global, I am buying more cardio equipment. We are buying eight or 10 pieces.

"We are not closing imminently."