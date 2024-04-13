Kelowna Art Gallery display focuses on the aftermath of the McDougall Creek wildfire

A new display at the Kelowna Art Gallery is showcasing the McDougall Creek wildfire and the impact it's had on the Okanagan and the psyche of its residents.

The show called 'Significant Forms' focuses on the emotional quality and impact of art.

The show features the work of Wally Dion, Wanda Lock, Zachari Logan, Amanda McCavour, Samuel Roy-Bois, Andreas Rutkauskas, and Sami Tsang.

The work by artist and UBCO professor Andreas Rutkauskas is titled 'Silent Witnesses'.

Rutkauskas moved to the Okanagan from Manitoba back in 2016 and got a baptism of fire, so to speak, during the summer of 2017 wildfires, a particularly severe wildfire season.

"As a photographer, I was interested in what the aftermath of a wildfire looked like. And so for a number of years, I was focusing on the regeneration and regrowth following wildfire, and then the 2023 McDougall Creek fire storm came to our doorstep. And I decided for this particular exhibition to focus more on the immediate aftermath," says Rutkauskas.

Immediately following the fire, once the area opened to the public, Rutkauskas took photographs of the fire zone — many of which are now on display at the gallery.

"Our communities are still grieving and going through the process of healing. We reside in a fire-adapted ecosystem, the Indigenous people here in the Okanagan Valley have been using fire for millennia," said Rutkauskas.

"The concept of sightlines was important in the context of this exhibition because from the front door of the Kelowna Art Gallery. So it was kind of a conversation between the site of the fire and the site where the images are being received by the viewer."

Along with the beautiful and haunting images is a conversation between the artist and West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

"We are adding a new audio installation component to the exhibition. Audiences will hear a personal and unscripted exchange between Andreas and chief Jason Brolund while they’re walking in the fire-affected areas," said Joshua Desnoyers with the Kelowna Art Gallery.

The hope for the display is to provide a space for contemplation while listening to a conversation about the emotional impact of the photos and the fire itself.

"We talk about trauma, we talk about grief, we talk about resiliency, we talk about what needs to be done in our community to live more cooperatively with wildfire. And we talk about the role of photography in documenting these types of events," Rutkauskas said.

"I hope that people come away with a greater appreciation for these topics."

The display will be run until June 9, 2024.