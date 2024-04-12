UBC Okanagan engineering students show off wildfire prevention ideas

Since the start of the winter semester, more than 250 first-year engineering students at UBC Okanagan have been coming up with a way to fight wildfires in the Okanagan, and some of the results have been quite impressive.

UBCO professor of engineering Ray Taheri couldn't be more proud and excited for his students. A few projects are ready for marketing, which is an extremely cool feat for first-year university students.

“They have come here with clever, component and very caring designs. I am hoping that they take this attitude, and when they graduate they become socially-conscious engineers helping their community, country and globally with issues such as global warming, climate change and wildfire,” said Taheri.

A group of judges made their rounds throughout the UBCO engineering building on Friday, assessing projects and giving them final grades. These judges circled 40 different projects, marking them all on robustness, marketability, presentation and design.

One group of students came up with a home protection system specifically catered towards people living in remote areas and are not very well protected from wildfire.

“Our device uses a series of panels and water to protect homes. The panels themselves will encapsulate the house itself and protect against radiative and conductive heat, whereas the water distribution on the inside —the part that I specialized in — is mainly there to protect against the potential of any sort of embers or sparks cutting into the actual material itself,” said team leader Jaeden Rossner.

Growing up around wildfires and watching them grow worse over the years, Rossner says pretty special for him and his team to work on real life issues happening in their own backyard.

"Just seeing the obscene amount of smoke just down the valley and looking at how terrifying it was... Being able to work on fighting a real world problem while still studying in my first year is such a magical feeling," said Rossner.

"That’s what engineering is all about, helping the world solve problems. Just being a part of that is one of those feelings that’s just incredible."

Following this project, professor Taheri believes the knowledge learned in this year's first-year engineering program will go a long way shaping them as future engineers of tomorrow.