Kelowna Women's Shelter, Integra Tire offering crash course on vehicle maintenance

Photo: Kelowna Women's Shelter

Integra Tire is teaming up with the Kelowna Women’s Shelter for a crash course on vehicle ownership.

The Car Smarts and Big Hearts vehicle workshop is for anyone who is looking to understand the basics of vehicle maintenance.

“We all have car maintenance questions we’re too embarrassed to ask, but this is a non-judgemental space to help you care for your vehicle, so come with your most flustering queries and watch your car maintenance confidence soar,” said Kelowna Women’s Shelter in a statement.

There are two events to choose from: one focused on new drivers and their caregivers, and one for any adult looking to learn more about vehicle maintenance.

Topics include: how to change a tire and check tire pressure, how to check the oil in your vehicle, common warning lights on the dashboard & what they mean (and which ones you never want to see), how to check your brake pads, common do’s and never-do’s of vehicle maintenance, and lots of time for Q&A to cover anything you want to know that hasn’t been covered.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for youth with 100% of the ticket price going towards the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

The events will take place on May 1 for new drivers and their parents/guardians and on May 8 for any adult. The workshops will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Integra Tire, 2160 Enterprise Way in Kelowna. Ticket price includes pizza, refreshments and a gift bag.

Tickets for the new drivers and caregivers session are here.

Tickets for the adults-only evening are here.

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter has operated since 1980, providing programs and services to those who have experienced domestic abuse.