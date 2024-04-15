Season finale for Kelowna Chamber Music runs next weekend

Photo: Isadore

The 2023-24 season for the Chamber Music Kelowna Society is coming to a close April 19 with a concert by "one of the world's hottest chamber music ensembles."

Over the past two years, the Isidore String Quartet has shot to world attention, starting with a victory at the Banff International String Quartet competition in Alberta that was followed up by an Avery Fisher Career Grant.

These two accolades have "lifted their position from a talented group of up and coming instrumentalists to one of the most visible young string quartets in the world," according to the classical music site Backtrack.

Composed of violinists Adrian Steele and Phoenix Avalon, violist Devin Moore, and cellist Joshua McClendon, the group formed while undergraduates at the Juilliard School.

“We’re inspired by the vision of the Juilliard Quartet, one of the great ensembles of the 20th century. Collectively, the four of us have studied with eight or nine current or former members of this quartet," said Moore.

"Their philosophy has always been to treat the new as if it were old, and the old as if it were new. We like to treat the repertoire as if it were an open playing field.”

For their Kelowna appearance, the Quartet’s program consists of two contemporary pieces by Aida Shirazi and Dinuk Wijeratne, bookended by selections from “The Art of the Fugue” by Johann Sebastian Bach and Mendelssohn’s masterful String Quartet.

Tickets to the concert are priced at $60 for adults and $20 for students and can be secured through the Rotary Centre for the Arts website.

The show kicks off at RCA starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19.