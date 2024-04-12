Kelowna Falcons players in search of billet families ahead of 2024 season

Photo: Tami Quan Photography

The Kelowna Falcons 2024 ball season is officially kicking off in the Okanagan next month and a number of players are still in need of a place to live.

Often coming to Kelowna from out of town to play for the Falcons, a lot of these players don't have a place to call home and need a volunteer family to step up and host them as a billet through the season.

With game one of the regular season getting underway at Elks Stadium on May 31 and the season wrapping up sometime in mid-August, these select few players will need a place to call home for approximately 2.5 months.

"Due to the major-league style schedule, players are only at home for half this time, while on the road for the other half. Host families receive an unbelievable summer directly impacting the life of a young student athlete, while learning about a different culture and the ins and outs of baseball," said the team in a statement.

Falcons’ players, who are 18-22 years old, have been trained to be responsible, self-sufficient and extremely helpful.

The team says these student athletes are coming from extremely prestigious baseball programs and are coming to Kelowna to work and build on their craft.

"Host families receive a grocery allowance, a family pass for the season and a special BBQ at the end of the season."

If you’re interested in getting involved and impacting a young student athlete, contact the Falcons headquarters via email at [email protected] or call 250-575-2400.