Kelowna charity seeking volunteer English tutors

Photo: Project Literacy

The Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society is seeking volunteer tutors.

The registered charity has been supporting the growth of literacy in the area for the past 38 years, providing free individual english and math tutoring to adults.

The group provides something that is becoming rather unique, one-on-one attention, as many organizations prefer to teach English through group, classroom, or online learning.

"The special benefit of one-to-one tutoring is our tutors customize the tutoring session to the need and capacity of the learner," said the charity in a statement.

"The adult learner determines the speed and focus of their literacy development. Our tutors also act as mentors, and Canadian ambassadors. They help refugees and immigrants to understand and appreciate our culture, and they often build confidence and create a sense of belonging to new Canadians."

Each volunteer tutor is interviewed and must complete a criminal record check for working with vulnerable adults.

"Some volunteers like to tutor about conversational English, slang, and idioms. Other volunteers prefer to tutor in specialty areas, like health literacy. Still others enjoy helping low-literacy adults learn English from the ground up, starting with the alphabet and simple words."

Those interested in joining the volunteer team can reach out to Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society by contacting them at 250-762-2163.