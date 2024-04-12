Third annual Caesar Week returns to Kelowna in quest to find best caesar

Photo: Facebook

Okanagan bartenders next month will get a chance to strut their stuff when it comes to making a delicious caesar.

Caesar Week is coming back to Kelowna in May for the third time, all in an effort to determine who can make the best caesar. The event will be held May 12-19 in order to include National Caesar Day on May 16.

“We’re glad to be back in Kelowna to kick off summer, and support local bars and restaurants with increased foot traffic,” Caesar Week co-founder Mik Parent said in a press release.

“This is our third year hosting Caesar Week in Kelowna, and we’re excited to push the bar again with more participants. We can’t wait to see what caesar creations will be made.”

Organizers are asking Okanagan restaurants and bars to sign up for the event, which will offer plenty of promotional opportunities as well.

Caesar Week has proven to be a great event to celebrate the caesar, promote creativity in terms of caesar mixes, rimmers and garnishes, and support local establishments.

Restaurants and bars are asked to sign up on the Caesar Week website here.