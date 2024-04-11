Work to start on Leckie Road bike path extension

Photo: Google Maps Leckie Road in the planned construction zone.

Construction will start next week linking the gap in the Leckie Road bike path, allowing the connection of the Rail Trail to the Greenway.

Work will start April 15 and run through to late fall. Motorists are advised to avoid Leckie Road between Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way when possible.

Throughout the construction period, traffic will be eastbound only on Leckie Road from Hunter Road to Enterprise Way. Traffic is also expected to become eastbound only from Dilworth Drive to Hunter Road in late spring.

The project will require the removal of some trees, but more than twice as many will be planted in their place.

“The project will make safety and accessibility improvements at all intersections along the route, including the addition of new traffic signals to the Leckie Road and Dilworth Drive intersection,” said Derek Corning, senior project manager.

“The design of the corridor has been shaped by several factors including safety standards, technical analysis, financial feasibility and community input.”

The project was met with criticism from some business owners over concerns with the loss of street parking.

Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work may occur outside of these hours, on evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on businesses and commuters and limit the time of active construction in the area.