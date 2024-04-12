Kelowna woman cuts long locks for kids suffering with cancer

Madison Reeve

Kelowna resident Siobhan McManus was brought to tears. Not because she was about to cut off 15 inches of her hair, but because she, like many others, has been impacted by cancer.

On Wednesday afternoon at Ford Salon, McManus donated her hair to make a wig for children with cancer.

She's hoping to bring awareness to the volunteer-run non-profit ‘Wigs for Kids’.

"In 2010, I cycled across the country to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer. Ulana Kopystansky was my teammate; she cycled in memory of her late daughter Taissa, who was taken by childhood cancer in April of 2023" she said.

"It was really important for me to do something to honour their memory."

Wigs for Kids BC (W4K BC) provides funding to cover the cost of custom-made human-hair wigs for children and teens at BC Children's Hospital who have suffered hair loss due to cancer treatment or other serious illnesses. Donations to W4K BC also help families pay for medications and feeding supplies that are essential for treatment but not covered by their medical plan.

McManus has been growing her hair for a year-and-a-half.

This is the second time she has donated her hair.

"I'm just really thrilled to be able to provide something to these kiddos going through a really tough times who are brave, and resilient... and hopefully we can raise some funds and awareness," McManus added.

If you would like to donate to McManus's fundraiser, click here.