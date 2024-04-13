Kelowna council will head out for rare outdoor meeting

Photo: City of Kelowna Rendering of Sutherland Avenue project

Kelowna city council will take their show on the road later this month - literally.

Council will spend part of their day Monday, April 22 touring a half dozen transportation project sites in the city.

Since a majority of councillors will be taking part, the tour will be considered a council meeting with information received making up part of their future decisions.

"Administration has organized a tour of six project sites that highlight projects that are being proposed for advancement, are approved and under design or currently under construction," a staff report says.

Projects to be visited include:

Bertram Ave / Burtch Rd improvements in support of the Building a Stronger Kelowna Parkinson site. Currently in the design phase.

Leckie Rd active transportation corridor from Hwy 97 to Dilworth Dr. Currently under construction.

Sutherland Ave active transportation corridor and utility upgrades west of Gordon Dr. Currently under construction.

Burtch Rd extension from Byrns Rd to KLO Rd. A new road connection to be delivered on an accelerated basis.

DeHart Rd between Gordon Dr and Lakeshore Rd, reconstruction of the roadway in conjunction with the new DeHart neighbourhood park. Currently commencing construction.

Lakeshore Rd upgrades, from DeHart Rd through to Lanfranco Rd. Currently in the design phase.

Due to the location and transportation requirements, staff say the public will not be permitted to attend, however "every effort will be made to broadcast the tour on the city website and in council chamber as a council meeting."

It's been more than two years since council left the confines of chambers to tour facilities.

In February of 2022 council went to the Lower Mainland to tour recreation facilities and waterfront redevelopment sites to get ideas on design and features for a new Parkinson Rec Centre and redevelopment of the former Tolko mill site.

Council also toured both the Tolko site and PRC in the following weeks.