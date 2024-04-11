Kelowna political party that ran two candidates in last municipal election under investigation by Elections BC

Photo: Contributed Chris Williams and Sacheen Collecutt ran under the Spirit Alliance banner during the 2022 Kelowna election.

A small political party that ran two candidates in the 2022 Kelowna municipal election is under investigation by Elections BC.

In a press release issued Thursday, Elections BC announced its investigating 12 civic political parties for potential contraventions of the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act during the 2022 municipal elections. One of the parties under investigation is Kelowna' Spirit Alliance.

Council candidates Chris Williams and Sacheen Collecutt ran under the Spirit Alliance banner during 2022 Kelowna election, but neither were successful in their bid for council, coming in 20th and 24th respectively.

Elections BC says their investigations into the 12 parties are related to the following:

accepting prohibited contributions

failing to deal with prohibited contributions in accordance with LECFA

sponsoring election advertising without an authorization statement.

It's not clear what specific allegations Spirit Alliance is facing.

“The investigations will determine whether contraventions have occurred or not and Elections BC will share the results of these investigations once they conclude,” Elections BC says. “At this point no contraventions have been confirmed.”

Elections BC says its campaign financing disclosure audit process was wrapped up this past September, which has now led to the further investigation. If potential contraventions are substantiated, the party will be “subject to enforcement action, which can include administrative monetary penalties,” Elections BC says.

Over the past year, Election BC fines issued to individuals have varied in size from $100 to $1,000.

In B.C., local election campaign contribution rules are as follows:

only someone who is a resident of British Columbia and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident can make a campaign contribution.

Organizations are prohibited from making campaign contributions.

Campaign contributions from eligible individuals are limited annually. In 2022, the annual contribution limit was $1,250 per campaign.

Contribution limits apply to an elector organization and its endorsed candidates. For example, in 2022, a contributor could not give more than $1,250 in total to an elector organization and all of its endorsed candidates.

There are many requirements financial agents must follow when accepting campaign contributions. These include ensuring the contribution is from an eligible individual, ensuring that an eligible individual hasn’t contributed more than their annual limit, recording information about the contribution, such as its value and the date it was made, and depositing the contribution into a campaign account.

If a financial agent becomes aware that a prohibited contribution was made, they must, within 30 days of becoming aware of the prohibited contribution, return the campaign contribution to the contributor, or remit the prohibited contribution to Elections BC

Following the 2022 Kelowna election, Collecutt sought a judicial recount of the ballots, alleging the machines that were used to count the votes had malfunctioned. But a judge dismissed the application, noting Collecutt's application had been made late.