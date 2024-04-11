BC Wildlife Federation encouraging women, youth to get involved in hunting, fishing

Madison Reeve

The B.C. Wildlife Federation is hoping to inspire women and younger generations to get involved in the outdoors.

The nonprofit is hosting its annual general meeting in Kelowna at the Coast Capri Hotel this weekend, with hundreds of BC Wildlife members attending.

Keynote speakers Jen Shears and Christine Everett, both hunters, helped kick off the AGM on Thursday morning.

"I think people really enjoy knowing where their food comes from, where their clothing comes from, and the whole process. It is pretty empowering as a woman to be able to do that for your family," said Shears.

Everett says the outdoor space, including hunting and fishing, is still male-dominated.

"The men would go out and hunt in traditional areas. Growing up for me in Ontario, it was mostly the men that would go out, and I was the first female that went out and got their licenses in my family, and that makes a big difference," she said.

This is the B.C. Wildlife Federation's 68th annual general meeting. The conference hasn't taken place in Kelowna for a number of years.

"The natural course of action is to bring in the next generation. We want to see people have what we had as we grew up and have the same kind of opportunities," said president David Lewis.