Kelowna Gospel Mission encourages community to take strides to end homelessness

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Mission

Kelowna Gospel Mission is preparing for its 13th annual Strides Event fundraiser taking place this Saturday, April 13.

The event includes a 2km/5km/10km walk or run, and all funds raised will go towards programs and services to help the unhoused community in Kelowna.

The event starts at Metro Hub located at 1265 Ellis St., with registration at 1 p.m., the actual event starts at 2 p.m.

"We are so thankful for the community support. Every stride taken this weekend and every dollar raised will go directly to supporting the life-changing programs offered through Kelowna’s Gospel Mission," said Troy McKnight, director of resource development at KGM.

"But more than that, when we come together as a community, we are stepping up to combat the stigma surrounding homelessness and letting our unsheltered neighbours know that they are seen, valued, and loved."

Organizers say the event is not only a fundraiser but it is also an opportunity to learn more about the work being done by KGM.

"By participating in the event, attendees actively contribute to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need," McKnight says.

For more information, or to register click here.