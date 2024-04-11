Mission Activity Centre at Sarsons Beach will remain operational

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna will continue to operate the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre at Sarsons Beach despite plans to build a new multi-generational activity centre in the Mission.

The present facility has been operated in conjunction with the Okanagan Mission Seniors Centre Society for more than 50 years providing a variety of programs on weekdays with community recreation, programs and rentals in the evening and weekends.

In a report for Monday's council meeting, staff suggest despite the need to put more than $900,000 into the building over the next 10 years, the intent is to keep the facility operational for the "foreseeable future."

Short-term renewal based on a condition assessment of the building will cost approximately $180,000 for the most pressing elements including $50,000 for a roof replacement planned for this year.

Staff say by retaining the facility it can complement the new Mission Activity Centre and increase the diversity of programs and user groups served. It would also provide year-round oversight of Sarsons Beach Park.

"Most significantly, the facility serves a lot of people and is clearly very dear to the group of residents who use it regularly," the report concludes.

"The waterfront location makes it attractive to many different users and provides a unique and welcoming space for gatherings."

Staff also propose to rename the facility Sarsons Activity Centre.