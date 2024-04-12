Kelowna home won't be demolished until hazardous materials are removed

Photo: Rob Gibson 424 Gibson Road Tuesday, April 9, 2024

A home on Gibson Road, scheduled to be demolished earlier this week, has been given a short reprieve.

Not because of last minute legal intervention, but because City of Kelowna demolition crews have discovered multiple issues with the property at 424 Gibson Rd.

A spokesperson for the city tells Castanet demolition and related work was expected to be finished by April 26, but has now been pushed back because of hidden conditions discovered at the site which will require extra work and expense.

On top of the current state of the house, crews found asbestos and an abandoned well on the property.

"Inspection of the site has revealed evidence of prior unpermitted work that has disturbed asbestos-containing material, including finding asbestos scattered and buried in the backyard of the property," says City of Kelowna spokesperson Tom Wilson.



The hazardous materials that have been identified need to be removed and disposed of safely.

"When asbestos containing material is disturbed it can become a serious hazard to workers or others in the area, it is one reason why having work safely performed by qualified people under building permits is important in construction work," Wilson said.

Officials also believe an abandoned well and an underground tank found on the property were not properly decommissioned, "raising additional concern for pollution and environmental impact."

The owner of the home, Janusz Grelecki, has been fighting with the City of Kelowna since 2010 over the state of the property. The city first asked Grelecki to demolish the home in 2019. Kelowna council formalized the order in 2021.

After the city's demolition order went ignored, or disputed, for years, crews moved in at the end of March and delivered Grelecki an eviction notice. A contractor hired by the city will now dismantle the home and bill Grelecki through his property taxes.

Grelecki and his lawyer Shane Dugas say they are moving forward with a legal fight against the demolition.

Rob Gibson