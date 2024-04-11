Large development proposed for around Black Mountain liquor store

Photo: Contributed

A development proposal is now before the City of Kelowna that, if approved, would build out the area around the old Black Mountain school at Highway 33 and Gallagher Road.

The school, originally built in 1922, was converted into a liquor store a year ago with the promise of more development in the future.

The future has arrived.

Plans unveiled this week seek to rezone the approximately five-acre property around the liquor store to the Village Centre zone to accommodate a large commercial and residential development.

"A mixed-use development in this area can help manage urban sprawl and provide a well-planned extension of the city," the proposal states.

"By combining residential, commercial and recreational spaces, the development can make the most of available land and reduce the need for further outward expansion."

148 residential units

The proposal, expected to be built out in three phases, includes a large six-storey mixed-use development with a commercial podium and five levels of residential featuring 148 units.

It would include a McDonalds restaurant and drive-thru, an eight pump Petro-Can gas station and car wash along with a nearly 15,000 square foot building for other retail and service opportunities.

Surface parking with 74 stalls would be provided for commercial customers with a 140-stall underground parking area for residents and visitors.

"We are confident the proposed for of development will set a new level of mixed-use standard for the neighbourhood, will function well for land use, parking and tenant operations and provide employment-generating opportunities to the city," the proposal concludes.

The proposal is expected to come before council later this year.