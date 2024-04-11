Fire breaks out on Commerce Ave. Wednesday night

Photo: Nick Morganelli Commerce Ave. Kelowna Wednesday night.

Fire broke out behind the Super 8 by Wyndham on Commerce Ave, just before midnight Wednesday.

Castanet reader Nick Morganelli shared a photo that shows large flames burning just before 11:30 p.m., "was driving by to go to a store and saw a fire engulfing what looked like a pile of trash near a vehicle."

Morganelli says he dialled 911 and reported the fire, "it was very scary as it was close to a lot of trees and also right in front of a Van. I froze as I didn't know what to do at first until I called 911 and did my best to describe the location of the fire.

"It's very scary to see these fires starting just before fire season and worries me for what's to come."

Emergency crews managed to douse the fire.