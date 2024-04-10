Kelowna resident needs help finding her stuffed animal she calls her 'autistic comfort item'

Photo: Facebook

A local teenager with autism is hoping the community can come together to help find her missing stuffed Beanie Baby.

Bastion Glover, 18, says that just after 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, she was on city bus No. 8 heading towards the university when she dropped her stuffed animal, which she calls Tubby.

Tubby is a Beanie Baby hippo.

Glover says she has had her stuffy since birth and describes it as her "autistic comfort animal."

"He is my whole life, and I cannot function without him. He has been with me through everything. Please, I am begging you, if you saw him or picked him up, please, please, please return him to me," she said.

If you know the whereabouts of Tubby, you can send us an email at [email protected].