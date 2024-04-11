Lake Country's Wooden Nickel grateful for community support after announcing cafe closure

Madison Reeve

Wooden Nickel owner Cheryl Forster was brought to tears after finding out the community has come together to help raise money to keep her cafe running.

"I am so appreciative, and I just don't even have the words to show how grateful I am that people want to save this little place and me as well," she said.

On Monday, the Lake Country cafe shared on Facebook that they will be closing their doors because they "can't afford to keep the lights on... literally."

On Tuesday, a GoFundMe was created by a customer.

Just over $1,500 has been raised.

"I don't know if that is actually going to sustain the business. I don't want people to expect that the donation is going to keep us going."

Forster and her husband Travis took over the restaurant in June 2023. Forster has worked at the cafe for close to nine years.

The cafe has been in its current location along Highway 97 near Berry Road since 1990.

"We kept thinking maybe something would give... we would get busier or prices would start to go down, or something would change. We raised our prices when we first took over and it's hard. A lot of our clientele is elderly so to raise it more I didn't want to see it be so hard on them."

"We aren't covering costs. We realized we were in trouble," Forster said.

At this time, there is no set date for the closure.

"As long as the lights are on, we are still here. We are trying to prolong it so that maybe we can have a proper sale and see the restaurant go on and that is maybe where the GoFundMe will help."