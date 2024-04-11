Kelowna man behind one of the most significant fentanyl operations in Canada released on parole

Photo: Contributed Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson

A Kelowna man who ran what police described as “one of the most significant” fentanyl/carfentanil exportation enterprises that had been uncovered in Canada was released to a halfway house last October, after serving more than three years of his 11-year sentence.

James Nelson and his common-law partner Cassie Bonthoux were arrested back in August 2017, after nearly a year of a police investigation dubbed Project E-Neophile. The pair operated Duke & Duchess clothing store in downtown Kelowna since 2013, but behind the scenes, Nelson was shipping packages of fentanyl and the even more potent opioid carfentanil around the world.

Using the username FatTuesday_13 on the dark web, Nelson described himself as “one of the premium fentanyl vendors in Western Canada,” and police determined he had been operating for about two years.

The pair were charged a year after police raided their home and store, and in April 2020, Nelson pleaded guilty to trafficking 1.52 grams of fentanyl and possession of 102.9 grams of carfentanil for the purpose of trafficking. As part of the plea deal, the Crown dropped all charges against Bonthoux.

In July 2020 Nelson was handed an 11-year prison sentence. While the Crown had sought 16 years, Nelson still appealed the 11-year sentence, but the B.C. Court of Appeal later ruled it was a fit sentence.

After spending a little more than three years behind bars, Nelson was granted day parole in October 2023 and released to a community residential facility, or halfway house.

In a decision last month, the Parole Board of Canada extended Nelson's day parole for another six months, citing his continued sobriety and the progress he's made over the past several months.

“You have demonstrated stability at your [community residential facility], have adhered to your special conditions and supervision expectations, and there has been no indication of elevating risk,” the Parole Board said.

“You are noted to remain 'highly dedicated to a healthy lifestyle,' and are believed to have gained insight into your risk factors, triggers and attitudes that supported your criminal lifestyle. To your credit, you remain assessed as highly motivated and accountable.”

The Parole Board noted that Nelson had said his own opioid addiction fuelled his drug trafficking, and he claimed he and Bonthoux were using upwards of $10,000 of opioids per month. But the board also said he “enjoyed a comfortable/high-end lifestyle” and the “enormous profits that you made.”

One aggravating factor the Parole Board pointed to was the presence of the couple's young son around their high-level trafficking operation, which exposed him to “the dangers of toxic substances which was exceedingly reckless and dangerous.” The board notes that Nelson lost custody of his and Bonthoux's son after his arrest.

While residing at the halfway house, Nelson remains under a number of conditions, including abstain from alcohol or drugs, provide his parole supervisor with access to his electronic devices and his financial information, and report all relationships.

The Board says Nelson has reconnected with Bonthoux and their relationship is being “closely monitored.”

Nelson and Bonthoux first came upon the police's radar when a Calgary police officer stumbled upon an advertisement for fentanyl and carfentanil on the dark web market "AlphaBay" while investigating another case.

The drugs were being sold by the username FatTuesday_13. An officer purchased two separate shipments of fentanyl and carfentanil from the user, costing about $125 USD each.

The American Internal Revenue Service told Calgary police that FatTuesday_13 was likely a James Nelson who lived on Loseth Drive in Kelowna, based on a prior investigation. The Kelowna RCMP then began surveilling Nelson and Bonthoux, and witnessed them mailing several packages.

The pair appeared to get nervous after authorities intercepted a shipment of drugs to Nelson and Bonthoux's home on Nov. 3, 2016, and the FatTuesday_13 account became inactive. But in July 2017, the same username popped up on another dark web market, the "Dream Market," and several weeks later, police arrested Nelson and Bonthoux.