Fitness club owners to unveil plans for redevelopment

Photo: Contributed

Plans for redevelopment of the property around Global Fitness on Harvey Avenue will be made public Wednesday afternoon.

A public information session will be held on the tennis courts behind the fitness centre from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Owners of the property are expected to go over plans for a massive redevelopment of the property which includes the fitness centre, Dakoda's Sports Bar and Kelowna Business Centre.

A 159-page area redevelopment plan was recently submitted to the city.

It outlines plans for the two properties developers say will be consolidated into one as part of a development permit application.

Ambitious plan

The ambitious redevelopment proposal is broken into three separate concepts, each seeking building heights greater than 30 storeys bordering Harvey Avenue.

Height variances would be required.

Concept 1 suggests building heights of 30 and 34 storeys along Harvey, 24 and 25 in the interior of the site and up to 14 storeys along Burtch. A central north/south and east/west pathway would be incorporated with pedestrian access off the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Concept 2 would see buildings of 36 and 39 storeys fronting the highway with 15- and 19-storey buildings in the interior and four to six storeys along Burtch. A sizeable and naturally integrated public open space would link the site to the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Concept 3 suggests buildings of 32 and 37 storeys along Harvey, a 30-storey building bordering the Parkinson Rec Centre and 12 to 18 storey buildings fronting Burtch in the rear. This concept would incorporate a large inner circle or central hub for community gatherings, events and activities.

In each of the concepts, nearly 1,350 residential units are envisioned along with retail and office space.

The developers are hoping to have their proposal before city council later this spring.